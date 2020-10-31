Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

