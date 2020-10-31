Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $61.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

NYSE:EAT opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $734,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Brinker International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

