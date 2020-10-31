Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $47.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners upped their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

