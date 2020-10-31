Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after buying an additional 1,830,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,649,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,228 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,196 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

