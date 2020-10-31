Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd Sells 53,110 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BYD opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
