Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd Sells 53,110 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BYD opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.