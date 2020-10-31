Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Robert L. Boughner Sells 16,447 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

