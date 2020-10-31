Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Robert L. Boughner Sells 16,447 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
