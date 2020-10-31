BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.41. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

