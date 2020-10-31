Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $35.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.
BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.
NYSE BOOT opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.89. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.