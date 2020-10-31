Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $35.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

NYSE BOOT opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.89. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

