Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 400 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $20,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,598.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 1,071,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 814,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 215,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.