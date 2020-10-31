Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the September 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Bolloré stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.