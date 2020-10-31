Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 190.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 74.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.