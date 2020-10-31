BMO Capital Markets Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target to $49.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Monro by 65.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Monro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Monro by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 18.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.