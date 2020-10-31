BMO Capital Markets Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$17.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.16.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.39. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

