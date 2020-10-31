BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 508.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

