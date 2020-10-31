Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.