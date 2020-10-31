Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. 140166 raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

