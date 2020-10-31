Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.