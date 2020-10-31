Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Shares of HD stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.03 and a 200-day moving average of $257.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

