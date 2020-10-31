Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

