Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 408 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.56, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

