Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Gap Down to $6.57

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $5.80. Blue Apron shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 28,127 shares trading hands.

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 33,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $214,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $42,661.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $340,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,000 shares of company stock worth $504,110 and sold 16,593 shares worth $125,443. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1,472.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 660.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $41,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

