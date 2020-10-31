Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.