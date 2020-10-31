Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.