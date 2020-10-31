BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

Shares of BUI opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

