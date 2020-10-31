BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Up 139.3% in October

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYD opened at $13.24 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

