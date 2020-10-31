BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $13.24 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

