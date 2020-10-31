BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Down 58.8% in October

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 75,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 103.4% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MCA opened at $14.38 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.