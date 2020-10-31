BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000.

NYSE:BLW opened at $14.29 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

