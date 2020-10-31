Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Blackbaud stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

