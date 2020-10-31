Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSM opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

