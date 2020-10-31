BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 256,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 69,793 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $10,686,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

