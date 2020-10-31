Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $282.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $316.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.15.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $252.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.