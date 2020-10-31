Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $268.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.15.

BIIB opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average of $286.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

