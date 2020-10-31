BidaskClub Upgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to “Hold”

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $493.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

