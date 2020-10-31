BidaskClub Upgrades Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) to “Sell”

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.85. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $148,874.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,505 shares of company stock worth $438,232 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

