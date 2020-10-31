BidaskClub Downgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Sell

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $12.61 on Thursday. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after purchasing an additional 397,136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $3,272,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $3,119,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at $3,328,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

