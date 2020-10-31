BidaskClub Downgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Hold

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMOT. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $380.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the period. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

