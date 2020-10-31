BidaskClub Downgrades Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) to Hold

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

