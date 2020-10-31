Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

