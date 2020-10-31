Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.
BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $26.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $106,000.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
