Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lifted by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.0% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

BDX stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

