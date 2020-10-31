Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.0% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

