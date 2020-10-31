Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Shares of BECN opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $93,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 53,575 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $4,423,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $284,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

