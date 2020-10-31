BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCBP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin purchased 4,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,110.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

