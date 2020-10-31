BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,355,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,758,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Loews by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 748,151 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 241,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 124.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 474,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

L stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

