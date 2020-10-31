BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,816 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,098.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

