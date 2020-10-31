BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $104,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,074 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,885,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,212,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,448,000 after acquiring an additional 532,817 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,014 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 162,287 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

