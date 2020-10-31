BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $196,000 Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 55.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,758 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In other news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $14.30 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.