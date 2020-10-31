BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at $754,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cognex by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 93,509 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

CGNX opened at $65.90 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,007,300.00. Insiders sold 379,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

