Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (BSH.V) (CVE:BSH) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (BSH.V) (CVE:BSH) rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 203,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 623% from the average daily volume of 28,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

About Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (BSH.V) (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an early stage oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops a bitumen and heavy oil upgrading project located in western Canada. Bayshore Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

