Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 20%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 276,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 386,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $11.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

